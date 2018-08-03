Perak govt recognises Opposition leader’s role, position, says State Speaker

State assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said among the facilities were an office, official car, two special officers, a driver and additional allowance every month. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 3 ― The official recognition of the Opposition leader's position through provision of various facilities is among the changes made by the state government in conjunction with the Perak legislative assembly scheduled from August 6 to 13.

State assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said among the facilities were an office, official car, two special officers, a driver and additional allowance every month.

“In a democracy, the Opposition should not be regarded as an enemy but respected as they play the role that has been set in the democratic system,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Ngeh said some changes would be introduced during the coming state legislative assembly, including the extension of the debate and the question and answer sessions.

“The Opposition leader debate session has been extended from 40 minutes to one hour and for assemblymen from 20 to 30 minutes. The question and answer session has also been extended from one hour to one-and-a-half hour,” he said.

In addition, Ngeh said the main entrance of the state assembly would be guarded by the state security officers and not policemen.

He said the change was necessary to avoid any negative perceptions that the state assembly was under the supervision and control of the executive agency.

Ngeh, who is Sitiawan assemblyman, said the media would be given the freedom to cover the state assembly.

“The only thing is, it is hoped that media representatives would cooperate with the arrangements made by the secretariat to enable fair coverage,” he added. ― Bernama