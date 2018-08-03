Criticised for rejecting Marvel Studios film, Raja Ilya says will be more guarded with career

Raja Ilya had previously claimed she had rejected a Hollywood offer. — Instagram/Raja Ilya

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — After copping flak from social media users for withdrawing from an upcoming Marvel Studios film, actress Raja Ilya says she will exercise caution when openly sharing updates on her career.

Ilya, whose real name is Raja Ramilah Begum Raja, 32, said the incident taught her a lesson in not sharing any personal developments that have yet to be confirmed.

“I was not disappointed or resentful for rejecting the Hollywood offer but I was not happy with those who accused me trying to get cheap publicity when the reality is they don’t know anything,” she told BH Online.

“So now, I think it’s best to only share what is necessary regarding my career. This is proof that any criticism or accusation does not weaken me.

“The lesson I learned was a big one and serves as a reminder that not everyone out there likes you and some applaud when we fall,” she said.

The Apallam star said she and her business partner are working hard to set up a long-term project for their production company where they will produce a joint venture film later this year.

“What I can say is, it is a high-budget film that is in the pipeline with a movie studio in Indonesia and the script is being written by my team,” she revealed.

“We’ve gone through the third pre-production phase which involves refining the script and choosing the cast, most of whom are comprised of Indonesian actors while the team behind the scenes are Malaysians.”

Two days ago, Ilya received an honour from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force where she was conferred the title of Associate Captain.