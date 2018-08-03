WHO says woman’s Ebola death in hospital was ‘trigger event’

WHO said seven of the victim's family died from Ebola-like symptoms. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Aug 3 — The death and unsafe burial of a 65-year-old woman in Mangina in Democratic Republic of Congo was the critical event that set alarm bells ringing in the lastest Ebola outbreak in late July, the World Health Organisation said today.

WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama said seven of the woman’s immediate family later also died from Ebola-like symptoms, and potential cases were now being traced in 10 localities.

Apart from Mangina in North Kivu province, there were now suspected cases in the local town of Beni and neighbouring Ituri province, Salama told a regular UN briefing in Geneva. — Reuters