Dr M can correct Khazanah’s mistakes, shortcomings, says Asean Traders Association president

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the new chairman of Khazanah Nasional. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The new chairman of Khazanah Nasional, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be able to address the mistakes, weakness and shortcomings of the sovereign wealth fund.

Asean Traders Association President Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir said Dr Mahathir would also reinvigorate business performances in realising the objectives and direction of government-linked companies (GLC) in meeting the people’s hopes and aspirations.

In a press statement today, he said improving transparency and establishing a more organised, fair and meaningful process to ensure no favouritism and self-interest by GLC leaders would be among steps to be taken to spur the growth of the domestic industry.

Moehamad Izat said Dr Mahathir would also assume a major role in helping traders, especially Bumiputera businessmen, and he would indirectly instil a new spirit of working closely with the government’s new policies. ― Bernama