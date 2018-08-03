Wisma Putra: Authorities confirm identity of Malaysian found dead in Afghanistan

A Google screenshot of Wisma Putra in Kuala Lumpur. Wisma Putra says Afghanistan authorities have confirmed the identity of the Malaysian who was found dead in Kabul yesterday.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 ― Afghanistan authorities have confirmed the identity of the Malaysian who was found dead in Kabul yesterday, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, the victim’s employer, Sodexo, a French company based in Afghanistan, had informed his next-of-kin living in the Philippines.

“The Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi is working closely with the victim’s employer to provide whatever assistance is needed,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry has conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the victim’s family.

It was earlier reported that a 64-year-old Malaysian and two other foreign workers, an Indian and a Macedonian, all employees of Sodexo, the second largest food supplier and services company in the world, were kidnapped and killed by a group of unknown armed men.

Their bodies were found in Mussahi (33km south of Kabul). So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident. ― Bernama