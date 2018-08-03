For BN, only pride at stake in Sungai Kandis

BN candidate for the Sg Kandis by-election Datuk Lokman Noor Adam at a press conference in Klang August 1, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Barisan Nasional has run an aggressive campaign over the past dozen days in a bid to convince the 52,000 or so voters in Sungai Kandis to reverse the choices they made on May 9.

With little left to lose, BN has managed to put PKR on the back foot over recent decisions of the ruling Pakatan Harapan, which took over as the new government barely three months prior.

The campaign has suggested that BN is beginning to recover its footing after the calamitous election defeat and exodus of all but its three original members.

With an abundance of issues with which to attack PH — from still unfulfilled election pledges to the seeming lack of progress in Sungai Kandis that is just a stone’s throw away from the upmarket Impian Indah housing area — BN has been free-firing at PKR the entire time.

Add to this a nascent alliance with former rival PAS, which is all but campaigning for BN in Sungai Kandis, casual observers may be forgiven for thinking that the defeated coalition is back to health.

Outwardly, an upset result appears possible in tomorrow’s poll but the result from the 14th general election suggest that this is far from plausible.

On May 9, PKR’s Mat Shuhaimi Mat Shafiei polled 23,998 votes to BN’s 11,518 while PAS obtained 7,573 votes, demonstrating the gulf Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam must overcome to even come close to winning.

That victory likely came in some part from Malaysia’s love affair with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but while still alive, the romance appears to be fading.

Lokman is facing PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, a religious teacher, and independent candidate, K. Murthy.

At play for both BN and PKR is the 72 per cent Malay vote as the other communities are still firmly with the latter.

BN and Lokman have made inroads with the section, largely from playing the race and religion card, but it remains to be seen how much of this will result in ballots cast for them.

While the message has gained traction, Lokman’s campaign has lacked the “wow” factor.

Not helping matters is the confusion over which Umno leader is leading the drive for votes: former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak or current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The latter is officially the head of Umno and BN, but recent appearances by Najib and Zahid’s low profile have muddied the distinction.

With the 1MDB controversy and criminal charges hanging over the former prime minister, however, it is unclear how much good — if any — he has done for Lokman’s chances.

Still, with Zahid either unwilling or unable to take the lead, Najib likely had to step in to shore up efforts by Selangor Umno, a chapter that is little liked even by the party members.

Over on PKR’s side, matters are less convoluted. Local boy Zawawi is well liked, both by his party and in Sungai Kandis, and has taken to talking on issues of immediate concern to residents.

He has also been able to count on various PH leaders, up to and including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stumping for him.

Umno and BN have put on a brave fight for Sungai Kandis and this will go some way to show Malaysia that it is too soon to count the party and coalition out.

Ultimately, however, what tomorrow’s outcome will show is that May 9, while unexpected, was no fluke result.