British Airways owner logs doubling in profits

British Airways’ owner IAG announced first-half 2018 profits had more than doubled. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 3 — IAG, which owns British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said today that first-half profits more than doubled but cautioned over the ongoing impact of French air traffic control strikes.

Earnings after taxation flew to €1.4 billion (approx RM6.6 billion) in the first six months of 2018 compared with €607 million a year earlier, IAG said in a results statement.

The London-listed group, which is also the owner of Irish airline Aer Lingus and Spanish carrier Vueling, added that total revenues swelled three per cent to €11.2 billion.

“We’re reporting another good set of results in quarter two,” said chief executive Willie Walsh.

“There was a strong performance in both unit revenue and costs.

“Unfortunately, French air traffic control strikes continued to challenge our airlines’ operations causing disruption to our customers,” he said.

Dozens of airlines have in recent months had to cancel hundreds of European flights, with schedules upended by a series of strikes in France.

A French senate report in June said that the country’s air traffic control was responsible for a third of all aviation delays in Europe, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

“Vueling was particularly affected and incurred an additional 20-million-euros of disruption costs in the quarter,” Walsh said.

“These strikes are also having a significant negative impact on the Spanish economy and tourism,” he added. — AFP