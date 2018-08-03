Top diver Jun Hoong sits out Asian Games to nurse swollen knee

Cheong Jun Hoong poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 10 metre platform event at the aquatics world championships in Budapest. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Asian Games top medal prospect Cheong Jun Hoong will miss the Asian Games due to swelling in the left knee.

The 2017 World 10m platform individual champion was in line to beat China's best divers at the quadrennial games in Indonesia from August 18 till September 2, but it seems those chances are all but over. She was expected to compete in the individual 10m platform and partner Pandelela Rinong Pamg in the 10m platform synchro.

“We are estimating she'll be back within six to nine months,” said National Sports Institute (NSI) Medical Director Dr Arshad Puji at a press conference at the NSI offices in Bukit Jalil.

“She's had knee injuries in the past that required an operation. That was 10 years ago. While it's not the same injury it's contributed to it hence we've advised her to sit out the Asian games,” said Arshad.

Jun Hoong became Malaysia's first ever diving world champion after a stunning win in the women's 10m platform individual final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last year.

The 28-year-old Perakian, who partnered Pandelela Rinong to win the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 397.50 points in the women's 10m platform individual beating out former world champion, Si Yajie of China to silver.

She'll now put all her efforts into getting ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“For my own good I better listen to the doctors advice so I can prolong my career,” said Jun Hoong.

“It started swelling two weeks ago and I had it checked thinking I could get back and train.

“They removed some fluid from the knee and it was getting better. During rehab I thought I'd be able to make the squad and I was fighting to be fit but the swelling came back.

“I can't think of anything now other than to focus on my recovery,” said a disappointed Jun Hoong.

Good thing for her is there aren't any major competitions during her time out and if she can follow the path of squash player Low Wee Wern she's still in with a shot at representing Malaysia in Tokyo where Malaysia are still chasing that elusive gold medal.

Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) revealed Jun Hoong's spot at the Asian Games will be taken by Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Leong Mun Yee.

“At the moment Lela will partner Mun Yee in the 10m synchro while Dhabitah will step up in the 10m individual,” said ASUM secretary Mae Chan.