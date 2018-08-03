Court upholds fine on former Pahang police chief for wrongfully shooting senior citizen

Lucus said as a result of the shooting, he is left with only 15 per cent of his hand capacity. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 3 — A former state police chief had his RM2,000 fine for wrongfully shooting a senior citizen two years ago upheld by the magistrate’s court here today after the victim told the court he had suffered greatly.

Magistrate Siti Salwa Ja’afar said the accused Datuk Abdul Razak Bokhari, who retired as Pahang police chief in 2010, was charged under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960 for firing shots in a public area.

“Under the Act, the sentence is maximum RM2,000 fine or less than a year’s jail or both. We cannot go beyond that,” she said.

“As such, the court upholds the sentence of RM2,000 fine and allows the RM3,000 compensation as offered by the accused through his counsel,” she said, adding that the court had taken into consideration the victim A. Lucus’ impact statement.

In it, Lucus told the court that he wants justice served.

“I underwent three surgeries after the incident on Aug 11 2016,” he said, adding that he was still undergoing physiotherapy treatment for his injury.

Speaking to reporters outside the court after the proceeding, Lucas’s lawyer Omar Kutty said his client had filed a revision to the Ipoh High Court seeking a retrial in November following the lower court’s decision on June 6.

“The judge ruled that there was a mistrial as the victim was not called to the stand before the accused was sentenced. He later ordered the case to be heard again at the magistrate’s court where the victim would have his day by giving his impact statement,” he said.

Lucus told reporters that he accepted the magistrate’s verdict.

The 65-year-old former Telekom employee said as a result of the shooting, he is left with only 15 per cent of his hand capacity.

“I cannot raise my arm as I normally do before the shooting. Now I need help to wear my shirt,” he said.

It was previously reported that Lucus was shot by Abdul Razak at Kampung Chepor Dalam when he was on a ladder and wrapping jackfruits with newspapers at about 1.45pm.