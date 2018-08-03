Malaysia, you can now get McDonald’s delivered to your doorstep 24/7

McDonald’s is now available 24/7 at all McDelivery points. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Craving for chicken nuggets but too tired to go out to your nearest fast food joint?

Now there is a way to get you fast food cravings fixed in the middle of the night.

McDonald’s is now available 24/7 at all McDelivery points. If you own a smartphone or a computer, getting your food to your doorstep is simple. All you need to do is download the McDonald’s app, enter the address that you want your food to be delivered, and place your order.

Not only that, McDonald’s have recently partnered with foodpanda in Malaysia to expand its McDelivery services; allowing McDonald’s to penetrate new areas that McDelivery does not have any access yet.

Foodpanda’s delivery network complements McDonald’s McDelivery services, which will ultimately benefit more customers. Therefore, customers will be able to use the foodpanda app if their place isn’t currently covered by McDelivery.

The aim of the expansion plan is to have more than 310 delivery points by end of the year. Besides that, their long-term strategy is to have at least 90 per cent of McDonald’s outlets equipped with McDelivery services by 2025.

McDonald’s has first started their delivery services with a call centre in the year 2006. They introduced the online ordering function six years later. According to McDonald’s, the expansion of McDelivery has proven that consumers’ lifestyle and behaviours have changed over the years in the evolving business landscape.

McDonald’s has also revamped their McDonald’s app, which initially launched in the end of 2017, and it’s available for both Android and iOS. Besides placing an order in the app, it has now various functions such as daily exclusive offers and promotions, venue booking for birthday parties, a restaurant locator and a job application function. The McDonald’s app also includes all the latest news and information on McDonald’s and it serves as a customer feedback platform. — SoyaCincau