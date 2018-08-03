Perak’s Velodrome Rakyat on track to hosting Sukma events in Sept, says cycling federation VP

Amarjit said the UCI has given its seal of approval to Velodrome Rakyat to host six track events during the September games. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill

IPOH, Aug 3 — Fears that track cycling events would be cancelled at the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) have been dispelled after the International Cycling Union (UCI) officially homologated Ipoh's Velodrome Rakyat.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said the UCI has given its seal of approval for the track, which is scheduled to host six events during the September games.

Amarjit personally collected the original Velodrome Homologation Certificate from Aigle, Switzerland, and confirmed the homologation upon his return to Malaysia this morning.

"Based on the inspection conducted by the UCI's Head of Track, Gilles Peruzzi, last Sunday, the UCI certified that the Velodrome Rakyat has complied with all the requirements for the said track to be homologated," Amarjit said in a statement today.

"With the certification and homologation all done, this velodrome is now ready to host and organise international and local tournaments."

In June, state Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee announced that the track cycling events will be dropped from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018 due to the deplorable state of the velodrome.

He then gave the responsible sports bodies an August deadline to ensure that the facility was able to meet the UCI's homologation standards, and said the final decision can only be made after the homologation testing.

UCI's certification today indicates that the six events could be back on track.

Amarjit said he would be sending a copy of the certificate to Lee for his immediate attention.

"As per the dateline given by YB Howard Lee, the MNCF has ensure that the work at the track and homologation was completed by the first week of August," Amarjit said.

"As Perak Cycling Association president, I also wish to thank YB Lee for his support towards cycling."

Elaborating on the track's future, Amarjit said the immediate focus will be centred on next month's Sukma games.

Thereafter, he said the MNCF would discuss organising development programmes in Ipoh and local grassroots programme focusing on Northern Zone.