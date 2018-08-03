Penang exco vies for PKR Youth chief post

Afif is eyeing the PKR Youth chief’s post in the party elections. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — PKR Deputy Youth Chief Dr Afif Bahardin today announced his intention to vie for the PKR Youth chief’s post in the party elections.

The Penang state exco said Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham will be vying for the deputy youth chief’s post.

The duo issued a joint statement announcing their intention today after talks with PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and leaders in Penang and Selangor.

“PKR Youth is the future of PKR so we will work together as a team to continue with our Reformasi agenda and to ensure a brighter future for Malaysia Baru,” they said in the statement.

They hoped that with the support from the Youth members, they could work together for the party’s future.

Nomination for the party polls is on Sunday.

The party’s 900,000 members will be casting their vote in respective divisions after that until November.