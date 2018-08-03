Penang to take closer look at homes affected by highway alignment

Chow stressed that the project is currently still in the planning stage, so there is time for the state to collect and consider all feedback on the project. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — The Penang state government will undertake a more thorough examination of land and houses that will be affected by the proposed Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) project following public complaints.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the government will study the alignment soon along with related land parcels land the acquisition the state must undertake for the project.

“Next week or the week after, we will go section by section to look at land acquisition, how many houses are affected and how they are impacted,” he told reporters in a press conference after the opening of the state legislative assembly today.

He confirmed that over 200 houses could be involved in the relocation exercise for the PIL1 and most are mainly located along Sungai Kluang.

“Along Gottlieb Road, only one house is affected,” he said.

Chow said all concerned residents can already examine the PIL1 environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, which is on public display, and submit their feedback.

He stressed that the project is currently still in the planning stage, so there is time for the state to collect and consider all feedback on the project.

“There is no approval, no contract signed for the project yet so we can still consider all feedback on the project from stakeholders,” he assured the public.

As for recent claims by non-governmental organisations (NGO) that the state did not need the highway, Chow pointed out that the PIL1 is meant for traffic growth over the next half century.

“Today, it is not needed, 30 years from now, it may be needed, this project can stretch for the next 50 years,” he said.

He said there will be a need for a study to see if Penang can do without a proper road network in 20 years’ time if the PIL1 is not realised.

He said all projects will have an impact, hence why an EIA is needed.

“Definitely any project will have an impact, even standing here, we are also impacting the environment,” he said.

He said what was important is to mitigate the impact and how to address the mitigation so that the impact is reduced.

The state will continue to take into consideration technical engagement with stakeholders, such as is the case for Penang Hill, he said.

Initially, there was an elevated highway section over Penang Hill but authorities decided to change the alignment and opt for a tunnel to lessen the impact especially when Penang Hill is planning to apply for Unesco biosphere recognition.

The EIA report is still on public display at eight locations in Penang, at the Department Of Environment in Putrajaya and the national library in Kuala Lumpur until August 10.

The EIA report can also be viewed online at doe.gov.my, penang.gov.my, pgmasterplan.penang.gov.my and wirandamsdnbhd.com.

The public can submit feedback and comments to the DOE before August 24.