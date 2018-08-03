Malay Mail

‘An idol and a kind-hearted person’, friends and fans remember Mahadzir Lokman

Published 30 minutes ago on 03 August 2018

By Chris Mohan

Celebrities remembered him as one of the most kind-hearted TV icons while fans and students, who attended his emcee classes, said there was no better emcee. — Picture via Instagram
PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Datuk Mahadzir Lokman’s death earlier today sparked an almost immediate reaction filled with grief on Twitter from fellow celebrities and fans.

Celebrities remembered him as one of the most kind-hearted TV icons while fans and students, who attended his emcee classes, said there was no better emcee out there than Mahadzir.

Actress Maya Karin, 38, tweeted: “Al Fatihah Datuk Mahadzir Lokman. He was kind to me when I was 17 and slightly scared of my first theatre main role in Malaysia.”  

Singer, actress and TV presenter Adibah Noor looked up to him as an idol and said she has always dreamt of being as great as him.

“You are my inspiration abang del. Have always been in awe of how you host your events. Always aspired to be as great as you. Al fatihah dato mahadzir lokman,” the 47-year-old tweeted.

Director Dira Abu Zahar, 34, is another who idolised Mahadzir while growing up.

She tweeted: “Not much to know but so much to discover about him. Inspired so much by him when I started my small world in broadcasting 12 years ago.”

Former state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun also shared a touching message on Twitter.

“Sad. Lost two good friends in two days. Haji Bujang Abu Bakar passed away in the afternoon yesterday, & early this morning Dato’ Mahadzir Lokman passed away, both in KK. Both were my schoolmates at Sabah College. Al Fatihah.”

Fans and members of the media simply described Mahadzir as the greatest ever TV host.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mahadzir passed away in Kota Kinablu Sabah earlier today, aged 61.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

