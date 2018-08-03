‘An idol and a kind-hearted person’, friends and fans remember Mahadzir Lokman

Celebrities remembered him as one of the most kind-hearted TV icons while fans and students, who attended his emcee classes, said there was no better emcee. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Datuk Mahadzir Lokman’s death earlier today sparked an almost immediate reaction filled with grief on Twitter from fellow celebrities and fans.

Celebrities remembered him as one of the most kind-hearted TV icons while fans and students, who attended his emcee classes, said there was no better emcee out there than Mahadzir.

Actress Maya Karin, 38, tweeted: “Al Fatihah Datuk Mahadzir Lokman. He was kind to me when I was 17 and slightly scared of my first theatre main role in Malaysia.”

Singer, actress and TV presenter Adibah Noor looked up to him as an idol and said she has always dreamt of being as great as him.

“You are my inspiration abang del. Have always been in awe of how you host your events. Always aspired to be as great as you. Al fatihah dato mahadzir lokman,” the 47-year-old tweeted.

Director Dira Abu Zahar, 34, is another who idolised Mahadzir while growing up.

She tweeted: “Not much to know but so much to discover about him. Inspired so much by him when I started my small world in broadcasting 12 years ago.”

Former state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun also shared a touching message on Twitter.

“Sad. Lost two good friends in two days. Haji Bujang Abu Bakar passed away in the afternoon yesterday, & early this morning Dato’ Mahadzir Lokman passed away, both in KK. Both were my schoolmates at Sabah College. Al Fatihah.”

Fans and members of the media simply described Mahadzir as the greatest ever TV host.

Sad. Lost two good friends in two days. Haji Bujang Abu Bakar passed away in the afternoon yesterday, & early this morning Dato’ Mahadzir Lokman passed away, both in KK. Both were my schoolmates at Sabah College. Al Fatihah. #self reminder that life is short, do good. — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) August 3, 2018

AlFatihah Datuk Mahadzir Lokman. He was kind to me when I was 17 and slightly scared of my first theatre main role in Malaysia. — Maya Karin (@maya_karin) August 3, 2018

Whenever we were in the same show... he never failed to introduce us as "your big, strong n friendly emcee n entertainer"



You are my inspiration abang del. Have always been in awe of how you host events. Always aspired to be as great as you.



Al fatihah.. dato mahadzir lokman. — ADIBAH NOOR 🇲🇾 (@adibahnoor) August 3, 2018

Not much to know but so much to discover about him.



Inspired so much by him when i started my small world in broadcasting 12 years ago.



Semoga terus tenang.

Takziah kepada semua keluarga Allahyarham Mahadzir Lokman.

Alfatihah ... pic.twitter.com/NYNYkqxOSZ — diraabuzahar (@diraabuzahar) August 3, 2018

Mahadzir passed away in Kota Kinablu Sabah earlier today, aged 61.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

First met Mahadzir Lokman in 2009. Asked me a light-hearted question about national dress before a cabinet minister and other VIPs. A truly larger than life character. Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/uUPpvWLRWW — Matt Brady 马修德 (@mattbrady) August 3, 2018

#MahadzirLokman



The legendary emcee & news anchor who speaks Malay, English and French fluently. A well-known figure in Msian broadcasting industry. From majlis tilawah al-Quran to news programmes, he is one of the top choices for the job. Thank you, merci, and terima kasih. — Kucing Hitam (@techboy_88) August 3, 2018

For youngsters who don’t know the late Mahadzir Lokman, he was the original host of the early version of Melodi k. When it was still classy and still used proper investigative journalism, not just tonyoh camera in people’s faces, asking them about their private lives — Nadia Nazir (@Nadia_Nazir) August 3, 2018

I remember a Debat Piala Diraja between UIA and UM (I think) with Mahadzir Lokman hosting. UIA kids, knowing Mahadzir can speak French, put it in their bio to be read out that they want to be like Francois Mitterand and Mahadzir pronounced it flawlessly. — Amir Amadeus Hafizi (@amirhimself) August 3, 2018