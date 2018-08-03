Mahadzir Lokman’s sister says heartbroken with news of his death

Last year, Mahadzir was admitted at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre’s intensive care unit after being found unconscious. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Popular television host and personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman died this morning in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and no one is more heartbroken than his youngest sister Ida Neliaty Lokman.

“I’m extremely saddened by the news of his passing this morning.

“I am on my way to Kota Kinabalu with my immediate family members,” she told Harian Metro.

Ida, 57, was informed of the news by doctors there.

“I’m sorry I can’t say much at the moment. I don’t have the exact details regarding his death,” she said, adding that she was going to Sabah today.

Ida added Mahadzir had been in Sabah for the past few days for work.

“I received a call from the doctor saying my brother died after ‘subuh’ (dawn) prayers.

“I am not sure if he passed away at the hotel or hospital,” she added.

Last year, Mahadzir was admitted at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre’s intensive care unit after being found unconscious.

Mahadzir, 61, did not respond when the family tried to wake him and he was given an insulin shot.

He was a diabetic and reportedly suffering from numerous complications, including pneumonia.