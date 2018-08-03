Umno confirms ‘Skuad Sayang’ vans seized, unsure if over 1MDB

A screenshot of a poster which went viral, featuring Johor Umno liaison chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad on the seizure of the ‘Skuad Sayang’ vans. — Screenshot courtesy of Johor Umno

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — Johor Umno was ordered to surrender its entire fleet of “Skuad Sayang” vans to the police, believed to be for investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) 2001.

A total of 27 of the red-and-white liveried vans, which are under the care of the state’s Wanita Umno wing, were ordered seized by police acting on a court order yesterday.

It was learnt that most of the vans, which were distributed among the state’s 26 Umno divisions including the party’s state headquarters, were surrendered to the authorities yesterday.

Johor Umno liaison chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad confirmed the matter after the issue surfaced on social media last night.

“We (Johor Umno) were told to surrender the Skuad Sayang vans to the police to facilitate investigations under AMLA 2001.

“We were given the confiscation notice yesterday and have so far cooperated with the authorities where most of the vans have been collected to be surrendered,” he told the Malay Mail when contacted today.

The vans are normally used by Johor Wanita Umno members for their community programmes.

Hasni, who is also the state Opposition leader, said Johor Umno will abide by the order and fully cooperate with the authorities on the matter.

He said the party respects the law and has no issue with the authorities discharging their duties.

“I can’t confirm if the confiscation and seizure is related to investigations under the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), SRC International or former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” said the former Johor state executive committee chairman under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

However, Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, hoped the confiscation was not politically motivated revenge.

“This episode will not put a dent on Johor Umno’s morale and our Wanita members are taking this positively.

“They seem more committed than ever in continuing their community service activities for the people despite losing their main form of transportation,” he said.