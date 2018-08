Television host Datuk Mahadzir Lokman’s cause of death is still not known. — Picture via Instagramdmlokman

PETALING JAYA, August 3 — Television host and personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman died today. He was 61.

Mahadzir’s youngest sister, Ida Neliaty, confirmed the death when contacted by the Astro Awani news portal.

She said her brother was in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for work.

His cause of death is still not known, but it is understood that Mahadzir completed his dawn prayers at a hotel in Kota Kinabalu shortly before he died.

