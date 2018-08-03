Now, BN makes way for PAS in Seri Setia

The gesture appears to be reciprocation for PAS’s decision to yield the Sungai Kandis spot to Barisan Nasional, whose candidate it has also endorsed. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The budding liaison between Umno and PAS grew today when the Malay nationalist party’s deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, announced that Barisan Nasional will yield to the Islamists in the still unannounced Seri Setia race.

The Seri Setia state seat in Selangor is vacant following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, yesterday.

The gesture appears to be reciprocation for PAS’s decision to yield the Sungai Kandis spot to Barisan Nasional, whose candidate it has also endorsed.

MORE TO COME