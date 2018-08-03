In Sungai Kandis, outside chance still for BN

Candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election, (from left) PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, independent candidate K. Murthy and BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam at the nomination centre in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Voters in Sungai Kandis will get the opportunity tomorrow to revisit their choices in the 14th general election, casting their ballots in a by-election not even three months since the unprecedented change in government.

The contest is billed as a yardstick for how well Barisan Nasional has recovered since the upset defeat to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and an indication of how its opposition over the next five years is likely to play out.

The decimated coalition started strongly in the campaign but began to show signs of fatigue in recent days as fresh ideas dried up, prompting it to fall back to the tried-and-tested communal politics.

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s campaign has predominantly focused on alleged threats to Malay-Muslim interests from the PH administration and he has also been endorsed by Islamist party PAS that is also claiming the same.

The junior Umno leader has taken aim at government decisions that were unpopular with some sections of the Malay community, such as the appointments of non-Muslims to be attorney-general and chief justice, among others.

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam's campaign has predominantly focused on alleged threats to Malay-Muslim interests from the PH administration. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Using previous Umno tactics, Lokman sought to sidestep allegations of racism by couching the criticism in terms of Muslim interests and rights.

In between, he also trotted out Umno’s purported defence of the monarchy to complete the party’s favourite triumvirate of race, religion and royalty.

In contrast, PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni has played up his “local boy” factor — which the outsider Lokman cannot — to encouraging response.

Still, it is too soon to call it for Zawawi as a small turnout and the uncertainty of how PAS supporters will swing meant there is still an outside chance for Lokman.

From the dozen or so voters who spoke to Malay Mail, Zawawi checked all the right boxes: local, religious and respectable.

Housewife Siti Rosinah Kartubi, 57, from Jalan Kebun here said she would not even consider other candidates as Zawawi’s family is known by the locals for their “good hearts” and piousness.

Housewife Ratneshwary Ramalingam, 46, from Taman Seri Andalas said Zawawi’s religious teacher qualifications did not appeal to her, she felt familiarity is important for tight-knit communities such as Sg Kandis.

“I look at the candidate, not the party, because the candidate is going to be the one doing the work once he wins. I want a wakil rakyat that I can comfortably walk up to when I have problems,” she said.

From the dozen or so voters who spoke to Malay Mail, PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (pic) checked all the right boxes: local, religious and respectable. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

A shopkeeper and PAS member, Zulkifli Osman from Taman Maznah, Klang, said he will not back Lokman as he did not find the Umno man “trustworthy”, suggesting that the Islamist party has not been emphatic enough in telling supporters how to vote.

“So they can say what they want. I am loyal to the party, but since PAS is not contesting, my vote goes to someone I can trust,” he said.

The Sungai Kandis by-election was called after the death of its incumbent, PKR’s Mat Shuhaimi Mat Shafiei.

In the May 9 general election, he defeated BN’s Kamaruzzaman Johari and PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah by taking 23,998 total votes against the 11,518 and 7,573 votes his respective rivals received.

PAS sat out the contest this time, paving way for a three-cornered fight between PH, BN, and an independent candidate, K. Murthy.