Beloved educationist and Seri Setia rep Shaharuddin laid to rest

People attend the funeral of PKR vice president Shaharuddin Badaruddin at the Kampung Limau Manis Muslims cemetery in Kajang August 3, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KAJANG, Aug 3 — Mourners at the late PKR vice president Shaharuddin Badaruddin’s funeral described him as a well-loved educationist and kind-hearted man.

Shaharuddin eldest son, Mohd Syazwanuddin Shaharuddin, 30, said that while his late father had been stern, his children knew he only wanted to ensure they had the best education possible.

“Always motivating us to do our best, but he was a compassionate man at heart who had a great sense of humour and loved his family very much,” he told the press after his father was buried at the Kampung Limau Manis Muslim cemetery here today.

Despite the sombre mood, Syazwanuddin smiled while he detailed how his father loved to entertain his two-year-old grandson.

“He has a soft spot for his only grandson. They both love to amuse each other,” he said.

Apart from being Seri Setia assemblyman, Shahruddin had also chaired Selangor’s Permanent Committee on Islamic Affairs, Education and Human Resource Development.

He began his career in education back in 1985 as a lecturer in Universiti Teknlogi Mara and had served for 30 years before being made a deputy vice chancellor of Universiti Selangor.

He was 56 when he died.

Syazwanuddin recalled that before his father’s death, the latter had told him and his siblings to carry on the struggle of pushing for a better education system.

“He reminded us to carry his legacy of fighting for a better and more accessible education system for all,” he said.

Sharuddin died at 6:28pm yesterday in Putrajaya Hospital, after a battle with colon cancer,

Syazwanuddin explained that his father’s health had only deteriorated is past month or so.

Hundreds of people, from government officials to his constituents, came to pay their last respects to Shaharuddin today.

Among those present was Deputy Prime Minister and PKR President Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who said that Shahruddin had contributed much in the field of education and described his death as a tremendous loss to the state.

“I pray that he will be among the faithful. He has contributed much in the field of education and the party”, she said, citing that Shaharuddin will be sorely missed.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who also attended, described the leader in the rival party as a dedicated activist and principled to the end.

“Shahruddin is a kind and diligent man who always put the welfare of others above his own.

A character of great faith, he remains true to his responsibilities until the end of his days,” he said.

PKR Sg Kandis candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said he was greatly saddened by the loss of such an influential thinker.

“He has always been a man with many great ideas. Always thoughtful and kind, his commitment in the field of education is astounding,” he said.

Also seen at the funeral were PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, among others.