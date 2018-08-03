No need for ‘pantang’ when it comes to food, Singapore PM advises Muhyiddin

Lee today posted on his Facebook account a photograph of him visiting Muhyiddin yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — “Eat in moderation, but no need for any ‘pantang’ (taboo) about food,” was the advice given by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Malaysian home minister recuperating after surgery at a hospital here.

Lee today posted on his Facebook account a photograph of him visiting Muhyiddin yesterday.

“He is recovering in hospital here after an operation. Glad that it was successful, and that he is doing well.

“I shared with him my own doctor’s advice when I was ill — eat in moderation, but no need for any ‘pantang’ (taboo) about food. I remember even enjoying durians!” he wrote.

Lee also wished Muhyiddin a speedy recovery.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean visited Muhyiddin on July 30.

Muhyiddin had undergone a successful operation to remove a growth on his pancreas that was detected at an early stage.

He went on leave on July 12 to undergo follow-up treatment and is expected to be back at work in a month’s time. — Bernama