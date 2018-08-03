Penang governor tells state to focus on low-income group

The Penang state legislative assembly sitting starts today and will continue next week. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — Yang diPertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas told the Penang state government to keep up efforts to help low- and middle-income groups, amid rapid development here.

He said the state must not forget the B40 and M40 groups especially when it comes to costs of living and the availability of affordable housing.

The M40 refers to the middle 40th percentile of income earners while B40 refers to bottom 40th percentile.

“There must be sufficient affordable housing especially those priced RM42,000 per unit to ensure the aim of one family one house is achieved,” he said in his speech at the opening of the first sitting of the 14th state legislative assembly today.

He also urged the private sector to assist the state government in providing affordable housing instead of only thinking about profits.

The state also must give serious attention to sustainable development in its development efforts so as to preserve the state’s environment for the future generation, he said.

“I hope the state government is not complacent with its excellent achievements all the years especially with the numerous recognitions it has received,” he said.

He said the state must continue to do better, not only to maintain its level of excellence, for the next five years.

“The state and the private sector, and the people, must work together as a machinery to restore and improve the state’s economy especially for the low income group,” he said.

He said an economic plan that promotes social justice regardless of race will be able to close the gap between races.

The governor then reminded state assemblymen to debate in a proper and courteous manner while respecting the House’s debate ethics.

“In any debate, there are bound to be differences in some issues so let’s celebrate the differences by putting forth a courteous debate,” he said.

Now that Penang is no longer an opposition state and in line with the Pakatan Harapan federal government, he said this will pave the way to ensure smoother cooperation between state and Putrajaya.

He told the state assemblymen to make full use of the legislative assembly to set the right path for the state for the next five years.

