Experts: Letter to CIA not treason, but still merits probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A written appeal soliciting the US Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) support for the previous Barisan Nasional government is not tantamount to treason but must still be investigated to clarify matters, said security experts.

Commenting on the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) asking the US to express support for the Najib administration, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Strategic Studies and International Relations Department senior lecturer Sharifah Munirah Alatas described it as simple desperation at worst.

“The previous government was naïve and ignorant of foreign policy and geopolitics. They are also clutching at straws in the hope that the world’s superpower can absolve them of their mistakes,” she told the Malay Mail.

She said it would not count as treason seeing as it was written by an arm of the BN government to ask for the US to support the same administration.

Treason would only apply if the MEIO had solicited the US to wage or support some form of war on the country.

“The letter did not allude to that and it did not encourage the CIA to support a revolution,” she said.

In the letter verified as authentic by the MEIO’s lawyer, it urged the US to come out in support of the Najib administration as long as it won the general election by any margin.

The letter written by then head of MEIO Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid also accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of being anti-West, anti-Semitic and autocratic, while also ignoring human rights and the rule of law.

Despite her rejection of treason, Sharifah said the CIA’s covert nature meant it could be decades before the ramifications of the letter are known.

However, she added that it was unlikely that the CIA would involve itself directly in the intrigues of a “middle power” such as Malaysia without a clear threat to US interests in the region.

“Malaysia is strategic in the geopolitics of energy, but there are other nations in the region that are more strategic to US interests, like Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines,” she said.

“China is the US’ nemesis and the US needs friends in the region. Malaysia is not high priority for the US,” she added.

She also said the CIA was not one to wait for an invitation if it has interest in meddling in a country and was more likely to oust an unfavourable regime than to prop it up.

Retired professor of Politics and International Relations at the National Defence University Aruna Gopinath said Hasanah should still explain why she saw fit to ask a foreign power to openly back Najib’s administration.

“It is normal to write and congratulate a counterpart, but seeking support from another country to delve into the internal affairs of the country does not look good. It appears to be an interference and Malaysia does not support it,” she said.

“Malaysia has always practised the non-interference policy and in this case, the purpose of asking for an indication of support from the CIA is something that must be explained,” she added.

The internal security and counter terrorism expert explained that such requests are highly irregular when made without any pressing security matter or bilateral issue, as there would be diplomatic costs involved.

Aruna also said it was important to learn how the confidential letter was leaked, as it suggests a critical lack of security at the agency and elsewhere in the administration.

She reserved judgment on the former MEIO chief, however, and said the latter should be allowed to clarify the letter.

“Hasanah may have to explain whether she was complying to instructions. We cannot hold her to ransom as everything seems speculative,” she said.

University Malaya’s Department of International and Strategic Studies senior lecturer Dr KS Balakrishnan did not find anything odd about the letter, and said the controversy may just be politicking.

He noted that intergovernmental communication was normal and noted that the US is a major trading and security partner to Malaysia.

On Tuesday Hasanah’s lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali confirmed the authenticity of the leaked letter appealing for the US to support the Najib administration “even if Barisan Nasional won the election by a simple majority or just one seat”.

He urged police to investigate the individuals who leaked the letter signed by Hasanah, claiming it was an official government documents classified under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed ignorance about the letter, saying such missives were normally sent without his being expressly informed.

Shaharudin claimed the leak caused “MEIO agents located worldwide to fear for their safety” and urged police to investigate the matter.