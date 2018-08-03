Report: Malaysian ‘spy’ agency discussed in leaked US communiques

Datuk Shaharudin Ali, acting for the former head of MEIO confirmed the authenticity of the letter, before claiming it was a state secret. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) was mentioned in several reports by the US embassy here that were leaked and published by the WikiLeaks site.

The Star reported today that nine diplomatic cables from a cache of leaked exchanges made mention of the purported Malaysian “spy” agency.

One such cable, dated May 8, 2006, was also classified by the embassy.

The report to the US Defence Secretary ahead of a visit by the US Pacific Fleet Commander mentioned MEIO's role in hosting peace talks between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The report also stated that other US Embassy cables which discussed ties in the insurgency in southern Thailand and efforts by various parties in efforts to seek peace did mention MEIO.

The existence of the clandestine MEIO was exposed to the general public after a letter written by the former head of the agency was leaked.

The letter addressed to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) solicited the country’s administration to express support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Barisan Nasional if they won the 14th general election by any margin.

A lawyer acting for the former head of MEIO confirmed the authenticity of the letter, before claiming it was a state secret.

The nature of the letter and the addressee, a US spy agency known for foreign interference, led to accusations of treason and demands for a full investigation here.