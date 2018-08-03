Raj's Banana Leaf operator fined RM5,000 for breach of employment law

Muhamad Rizal Abd Rahman, who represented Intercompass Sdn Bhd, exits the courtroom after pleading guilty to two charges of breaching employment law and paying a RM5,000 fine at the Majistrate’s Court. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The operator of Raj's Banana Leaf restaurant chain was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate's Court today for failing to furnish particulars of two foreign workers employed by the eatery to the Kuala Lumpur Labour Department.

Intercompass Sdn Bhd was earlier charged with two counts under Section 60K(1) of the Employment Act 1955 after the operator failed to submit details of their foreign workers whom they have employed since 2016 to the authorities within 14 days of employment.

Both foreign workers are Indian nationals who have been employed since May 20 and December 15, 2016.

The offence was committed at the Kuala Lumpur Labour Department, Menara Perkeso, Jalan Ampang at 11am on January 22 this year.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the sentence on the company who was represented by its director Muhamad Rizal Abd Rahman, 39 after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The charge under Section 60K of the Employment Act 1955 provides a fine not exceeding RM10,000 upon conviction.

Earlier, the prosecution requested the court to hand out a deterrent sentence to the accused as the case has gained notable public interest.

During mitigation, Muhamad Rizal appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that the company was unaware of the necessity to furnish details of their foreign workers upon employment to the authorities.

Wong subsequently allotted RM2,500 for each charge during her verdict.

Prosecuting officer from the Kuala Lumpur Labour Department Mohd Dzahiruddin Mat [email protected] and Zamzuri Bidin prosecuted while Muhamad Rizal was unrepresented.

In May, Raj's Banana Leaf restaurant received public backlash after it was ordered to shut down following a video showing the restaurant’s workers unhygenically washing dishes.

The 30-second video showed three staff members squatting at the back of the restaurant, scrubbing and rinsing plates in what appears to be a puddle of water in a pothole.