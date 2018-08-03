PM says different interpretations of Islam at fault for global conflicts

Mahathir said the real teachings of the al-Quran call for moderation in every aspect of life. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Islam as we know it today is not what the religious scripture taught it to be, as it has been variedly interpreted by leaders of the world, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the real teachings of the al-Quran call for moderation in every aspect of life where Muslims should treat each other like brothers and sisters.

The true Islam, he added, abhors the practice of war.

“It doesn't preach war, it calls upon all Muslim to be brothers. It forbids killing; well, we are doing all those things which are forbidden by Islam. So, it is the interpretation of the religion that has got us into that world state.

“Somebody comes along, becomes a very popular leader and he interprets in his own way — that you should fight, you should kill, you should be opposed to people of other religions.

“Even among yourselves, you don't accept people who have other interpretations. All these things have resulted in instability, even in conflicts and civil wars, and also wars within nations,” he told American news agency CNN in an exclusive interview.

Dr Mahathir is known to be highly critical of what he called “the endless wars of Europe and its colonies” on Muslim countries and its people ever since his first term as prime minister.

He had also openly condemned the US-led war on Iraq and Afghanistan.

In a 2003 interview with BBC, he called for Muslim countries to embrace Islamic reformation by practicing what Islam advocates — peace, brotherhood and tolerance.