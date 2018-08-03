US state secretary calls on Dr M

Pompeo is the most senior US official to visit Dr Mahathir since his election victory. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here this morning for talks as he concluded his two-day inaugural visit to Malaysia.

During the 30-minute meeting at Perdana Putra here, Pompeo also took the opportunity to congratulate Dr Mahathir for his stunning May general election victory.

Pompeo, who arrived at 9am, was accompanied by United States Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir.

Also present were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Pompeo is the most senior US official to visit Dr Mahathir since his election victory.

Pompeo arrived in Malaysia yesterday to kick off his five-day tour to three Southeast Asian countries.

He is heading to Singapore immediately after meeting Dr Mahathir for the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

“The visit provides a great opportunity for both Malaysia and the United States of America to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said a Wisma Putra statement.

The United States established diplomatic ties with Malaysia in 1957 following the then Malaya's independence from the United Kingdom.

Washington and Kuala Lumpur elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014. — Bernama