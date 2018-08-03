Kanye West and kids front Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ issue

The Harper’s Bazaar 2018 September ‘Icons’ Issue on instagram.com.

NEW YORK, Aug 3 — Harper’s Bazaar has unveiled its September “Icons” issue, fronted by a string of celebrities— including Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Billy Idol, Erykah Badu, Mariah Carey and more — posing with their families.

The robust photo spread, which also features Steven Tyler and Lionel Richie and their equally famous children — Liv Tyler and Nicole Richie — was put together by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who serves as a global fashion director for Bazaar while also running her own CR Fashion Book.

All photographs were taken by Mario Sorrenti, with Paris Jackson and Theodora and Alexandra Richards rounding out the star-studded portfolio, sans parents.

The spread marks Roitfeld’s fifth annual “Icons” portfolio in the magazine, and is the second time that West has covered the annual “Icons” issue, following 2016’s appearance with his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Commenting on the familial theme of the issue to WWD, Roitfeld said the shoot mirrors her own personal values.

“I’m a very family-oriented person, so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols,” she said.

“It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most groundbreaking rock stars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones — even if they are adults.” — AFP-Relaxnews