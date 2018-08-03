Saifuddin, Pompeo to co-chair Asean-US ministerial meeeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, Malaysia August 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State are expected to co-chair the Asean-US Ministerial Meeting today.

Malaysia is the country coordinator for the Asean-US Dialogue Relations for the term 2015-2018.

Saifuddin is currently leading the Malaysian delegation to the 51st Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting/Post Ministerial Conferences and Related Meetings until Saturday in Singapore.

This is his first participation at an Asean meeting since assuming the portfolio of foreign minister on July 2.

Today, Saifuddin and other Asean foreign ministers will also attend the Ministerial Meetings with Asean Dialogue Partners namely Australia, Canada, the European Union, India, and South Korea.

Following this 51st gathering, Malaysia will be the country coordinator of the Asean-Australia Dialogue Relations for the term 2018-2021.

Yesterday, Saifuddin and other Asean foreign ministers had paid a courtesy call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before adjourning for the official opening of the 51st AMM and Related Meetings.

The ministers witnessed the signing ceremony of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by Argentina and Iran.

They are also attended the Asean–Japan Ministerial Meeting followed by meetings with Russia, China and New Zealand.

Singapore holds the Asean chairmanship for 2018. — Bernama