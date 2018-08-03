'Westworld' star Zahn McClarnon joins 'Doctor Sleep'

After a 36-year wait, 'Doctor Sleep' continues the story of 'The Shining' character Danny Torrance. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep has added Zahn McClarnon of Westworld and Fargo, ahead of a January 2020 theatrical debut.

With Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, an adult version of the young child from The Shining, Warner Bros picture Doctor Sleep has recruited Zahn McClarnon to play Crow Daddy, one of the supernatural beings that form an opposing force.

The film is based on Stephen King's 2013 horror novel, which sees Torrance, now a rehabilitated alcoholic working in a care home, form a bond with Abra, a girl who shares his supernatural gifting.

Crow Daddy, part of a group called the True Knot, is sent by its leader (and his lover) Rose the Hat to find and capture Abra for their own cruel purposes, leading Torrance and Abra into a face-off with their relentless pursuers.

Previous cast announcements include Ewan McGregor (also of Fargo) as Danny Torrance and Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen, ission: Impossible franchise) as Rose the Hat.

Joining McClarnon are two other new cast members Carl Lumbly of TV series Alias, Supergirl, and 1980s cult hit Buckaroo Banzai, and Alex Essoe of 2017 thriller Midnighters and 2014 horror fantasy Starry Eyes.

Lumbly is to play Hallorann, chef from the old hotel in The Shining with Essoe as Danny's mother Wendy.

Mike Flanagan directs from his own screenplay, having previously helmed another Stephen King project Gerland's Game as well as previous horrors Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake, Hush, and Oculus. — AFP-Relaxnews