Hear Zayn and Timbaland's 'Too Much' (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — After teasing it earlier this week, Zayn Malik has taken the lid off Too Much featuring Timbaland.

Zayn's falsetto vocals sing over a signature Timbaland beat on the track, which is joined by a looped, animated video in which a pink-haired Zayn does the moonwalk as Timbaland bounces in the background in a speaker-enhanced car.

Too Much will follow on from Zayn's recently released single Sour Diesel, which dropped last month. It will feature on the singer's second solo album, which will follow 2016's Mind of Mine. — AFP-Relaxnews