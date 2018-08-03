Facebook introduces 'Playable Ads' as interactive game demos

Playable Ads help preview a full app download. — bombuscreative/IStock.com pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 3 — In testing at Facebook since April, Playable Ads are now ready for general consumption.

Now appearing in general Facebook users' news feeds, Playable Ads comprise a video and then an interactive section demonstrating an iOS or Android app.

The demo section itself is coded in the HTML5 web standard, meaning it can work inside the Facebook app or from a compatible web browser.

In this way, viewers can see what it would be like to play or use the app in question before they download the real thing from the relevant app store.

Rovio, which owns the "Angry Birds" franchise, and Glu, which trialed Facebook's Playable Ads through "Design Home," both said the system was better at attracting new players.

The announcement was made at ChinaJoy, the Shanghai gaming expo that runs until August 6.

Playable advertisements, whether as interactive video sequences or videos leading to short game demos, have been around for several years, especially frequent within the mobile gaming space. — AFP-Relaxnews