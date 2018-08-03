Burberry launches bold brand refresh, reveals new logo and monogram

LONDON, Aug 3 — British luxury house Burberry today unveiled a new logo and monogram, revealing a bold brand refresh led by new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci.
The revamp of the heritage brand’s graphic identity also includes a new Thomas Burberry monogram created by British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, which interweaves “TB” — the founder, Thomas Burberry’s initials — in red and white on a honey-toned background.
Teasing an image of the crisp black-and-white Burberry logo on his Instagram — the first update of the classic mark in two decades — Tisci tagged the post: “Past | Future ,Thank you #petersaville #beginning”.
The reveal comes ahead of Tisci’s first runway show for Burberry during London Fashion Week in September.
The logo and monogram print will begin appearing across all of Burberry’s channels and in a new advertising campaign from Thursday (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews