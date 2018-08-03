Jessica Chastain to produce and star in 'Eve'

US actress Jessica Chastain at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, January 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — In-development action movie Eve will have Jessica Chastain as its star, with Australian Matthew Newton as writer and director of the project.

The lead from dramas Zero Dark Thirty, Miss Sloane and Molly's Game, Jessica Chastain is building out her portfolio of action movie roles, picking up Eve after backing spy thriller 355 and sci-fi movie Painkiller Jane.

Little is known about the new project, save that its writer and director is Underbelly actor Matthew Newton, who received international recognition for his fourth film, 2017's ex-con drama Who We Are Now.

“Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We've been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on Eve," said Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, a fellow executive at Chastian's production company.

“I have always admired Jessica Chastain's work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life,” Newton added as part of the same prepared joint statement.

Chastain has been an outspoken proponent of the MeToo movement, advocating against sexual harrasment and abuse, and for equality between men and women in the film industry. Freckle Films was set up to encourage a diversity of viewpoints and people through its work.

That, coupled with Newton's turn-of-the-decade record of criminal assault charges, suggests that there may be more to this partnership than meets the eye.

Chastain can next be seen in February's superhero movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix and then September 2019's horror It: Chapter Two. — AFP-Relaxnews