Billy Joel and Barking Irons create capsule collection

Billy Joel at a press conference at Madison Square Garden July 18, 2018 to celebrate his achievement of 100 performances at Madison Square Garden in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 3 — Billy Joel has partnered with New York-based design company Barking Irons to create a bespoke capsule collection, in celebration of his 100th Madison Square Garden concert last month.

The pieces — which include limited-edition T-shirts (priced at US$120/RM488.45) and a custom jean jacket — offer fans the chance to own a rare keepsake in tribute of Joel’s centennial show, but the merchandise is expected to sell fast.

The “super soft denim” jacket in particular has only been made in 100 units, and is being sold exclusively on Joel’s official website, although a similar version in an acid wash is available through Nordstrom.

Commenting on the tie-up, Barking Irons founder Daniel Casarella said the brand will look to expand its collaborations with other musicians in future, with Cypress Hill next in line.

“One of the things we’re focusing on now is the premium merch. Let’s do the special stuff and they need us to do the ABCs, we can do that, too,” he said (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews