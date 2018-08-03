Mocked by Najib, Mat Sabu fights fire with fire

Najib had suggested that Mohamad was unfit to be defence minister, claiming the latter was only qualified to be a cook. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Aug 3 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu embraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s contempt for him by telling Sungai Kandis voters that he taught cooking to visiting dignitaries.

Najib labelled his a “cartoon” and “joker” unqualified to hold the portfolio the former once held, around the time when Malaysia purchased two Scorpene-class submarines from France.

The former PM suggested that Mohamad was unfit to be defence minister, claiming the latter was only qualified to be a cook.

“I met with the US Defence Secretary. I discussed with him on how to cook sambal belacan,” said the politician also known as Mat Sabu.

He went on to say that he taught Australia’s defence minister how to make asam pedas last month.

The embellishment continued when he claimed he discussed fish head curry with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop this week in Parliament.

“Woi, Najib!! Why are you so stupid?” Mohamad exclaimed to laugher from the crowd.

“Whether I only know how to cook or whether I’m not good at governing, what’s important is I will never steal peoples’ money,” Mohamad added, to roaring cheers from the floor.

He then asked the public to be patient with Pakatan Harapan, saying it inherited a problematic administration from BN.

He was campaigning for PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate, Mohamad Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, for the Aug 4 by-election.