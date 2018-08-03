Eat the world... right here in the Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — One of the pleasures of travelling is the chance to savour different cuisines.

Well, what if you could do that without actually having to leave town?

Here are five eateries where you can sample some interesting cuisines:

1. Central Asian food @ Astana Restaurant

Astana Restaurant’s Facebook page.

Central Asian (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russian) cuisine would not exactly be the first thing that comes to mind when looking for a unique culinary experience.

Although its target audience is Central Asians, it shouldn’t deter you from giving it a try.

They are generous with their portions of meat provided and do give their Zharkoe (Russian beef stew) a try.

Average price of a meal for two: RM40.

Address: Jalan 1/149e | A-01-10, Endah Promenade, Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur 57000, Malaysia

2. Venezuelan food @ El Maiz

El Maiz’s Facebook Page

Looking for a homely but unique food experience?

Then give this family-run Venezuelan restaurant — the first to open in the Klang Valley — a shot.

You'll find authentic dishes such as Pabellon Criollo (plate of rice, shredded beef in stew and stewed black beans) here for about RM39.

Address: No 6 Jalan Puncak | Lot A-G-1 Menara AmpleWest @Menara 6, Kuala Lumpur 50250, Malaysia

3. South African food @ Out of Africa

Out of Africa's Facebook page.

At Out of Africa, you will find South African dishes such as Ox Tongue Kalahari and other delicious offerings.

Be sure to book ahead of time on weekends as the restaurant tends to get packed.

Prices of dishes vary between RM16 to RM49.

Address: No 1 Lorong Sultan | PJ Palms Sport Centre, Petaling Jaya 46200, Malaysia

4. Egyptian food @ Tut's Egyptian Eatery

Tut's Egyptian Eatery’s Facebook Page

A hidden novelty within 1Utama, this Egyptian restaurant combines the best of both worlds -- an interesting decor and delicious traditional meals made for your pleasure.

The Koshari Mixed Grain Bowl hits the spot; prices range from RM28 to RM61.

Address: LG333A, LG Floor, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya 47800, Malaysia

5. Hungarian Pastry @ Kurtos Spiroll

Kurtos Spiroll's Facebook page.

If those rather heavy meals are not your "cup of tea," how about a sweet Hungarian dessert?

Hungary’s traditional pastry called the Kurtos Kalacs (chimney cakes) are twirl doughs with a crispy caramelised surface and a soft interior.

There are a variety of flavours to choose from and each costs about RM8 to RM16 (depending on the type and flavour).

Address: 168 Jalan Bukit Bintang | Lot 1. 12. 01, Level 1, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur 55100, Malaysia