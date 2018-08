Each year over six million visitors go up the 342-metre tower in the French capital. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 3 — Staff at the Eiffel Tower agreed to end their strike yesterday evening, a union official said, meaning the monument will reopen today.

The tower — Paris's most famous tourist attraction — closed on Wednesday afternoon in a dispute over a new access system that workers said had caused "monstrous" queues.

Each year over six million visitors go up the 342-metre (1,063-foot) tower in the French capital. — Reuters