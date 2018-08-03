MB: Selangor water restructuring to be settled today

Amirudin claimed the BN government had blocked Selangor from utilising the Langat 2 water treatment plant in the past. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLANG, Aug 3 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shaari said the state’s long-drawn water restructuring exercise will be completed today.

In his speech at Bandar Puteri here, he blamed the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, accusing it of sabotaging the state government’s effort to address Selangor’s water woes.

“We hold on to our promise and direction. That is why today, you will hear that we will be offering much lower than the value fixed by the previous federal government.

“Although what we offer is low, but because we discussed honestly, we discussed transparently, God willing, today will be a big step,” he said.

He claimed the BN government blocked Selangor from utilising the Langat 2 water treatment plant that was already completed.

He said the problem was resolved when PKR’s Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar was made the water, land and natural resources minister.

The MB did not delve into details about water tariffs.

In a recent interview with Malay Mail, Dr Xavier said that water tariffs will inevitably increase after the Selangor state government resolves its water restructuring exercise this month.

Putrajaya has yet to announce the final price it will pay to complete the restructuring.