Rais Yatim used to be ‘cultured’, DAP rep laments after being bashed for remark

Chong offered to meet Rais to clarify her remark, after the latter criticised her as part of his rejection of the government’s proposal to adopt a Chinese vernacular education standard. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng was astounded by Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s current attitude over the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issue, after the latter had called her names for a seemingly unrelated remark seven years ago.

Chong expressed puzzlement about the link between her remarks on the origin of Malays with the UEC issue.

“I do not recall Rais raising any race or religious controversy when I was an MP for Bukit Mertajam from 1999 until 2013 of which Rais was then a federal minister.

“He was a cultured individual who was concerned with the decorum of the Dewan Rakyat,” she told Malay Mail when contacted.

Chong, who is Padang Lalang assemblyman in Penang, was quoted in a 2011 KiniTV video report as saying that “actually, many Malays also came from outside Malaysia”.

She said then that many of those labelled as “Malays” had originated from outside Malaysia, while the “true” natives were Orang Asli.

Rais, who is a former minister and now Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member, had branded Chong a “petualang”, a Malay word that literally means “vagrant”, but can also means an “opportunist”.

Chong also offered to meet Rais to clarify her old remark, after the latter criticised her as part of his rejection of the government’s proposal to adopt a Chinese vernacular education standard.

“I would like to meet up with him personally and explain to him the context of my speech I made in Parliament then,” she added.

Lantaran komen petualang seperti inilah kenapa pendidikan Negara masa depan wajib SATU. Amat malang jika kerajaan condong lantas mendokong UEC. DAP wajib hentikan gara2 ini jika tidak buruk padahnya. pic.twitter.com/h19azaZoxP — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) August 1, 2018

Aside from the abovementioned tweet, Rais also questioned the government’s intention to recognise the Chinese education test system, and said it showed the need for a unified education system.

His attack against the Penang exco member came after he criticised another leader from the PH component party, M. Kulasegaran, for allegedly describing Malays as “pendatang”, or immigrants.

Rais also attacked fellow PPBM member, Education Minister Maszlee Malik, for entertaining the proposals on the UEC.

Chong stressed that post-election Malaysia should move away from the communal politics and attitudes of before.

“Let us approach every issue rationally and not resort to attacking race or religion,” she added.