‘Barua’ not my style: Anwar denies voice in disparaging audio clips

Anwar claims he would never use the term ‘barua’, as heard in audio clips circulated on social media. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Aug 3 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied last night being the voice in several audio clips being circulated on social media disparaging his allies, adding that he doesn’t use crude language.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a ceramah here, Anwar said words like “barua”, as heard in the clips, is simply not his style.

“That is not my voice. I don’t use crude language. ‘Barua’ is not my language. Don’t be misled by slander,” the former deputy prime minister said.

“I don’t know,” Anwar said, when asked if he suspects Barisan Nasional were to be behind the spreading of the video.

However, he did not dismiss elements of sabotage.

“This is certainly part of their dirty game, with the imminent party elections. That is very unhealthy. They should fight me in the open,” Anwar added. It is unclear however, as to who he was referring to.

The said clips were allegedly a recording of Anwar lashing out at PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, calling him a “barua’, a derogatory word that can mean “lackey” in a conversation with a person who is purportedly Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Azmin was recently appointed into Khazanah Berhad’s board, alongside Dr Mahathir.

“I didn’t give any speech after the Khazanah announcement, except for Sungai Kandis. There was no speech before that, as I was in Turkey.

“No matter how fierce I am, I have never used the term ‘barua’,” he told the media here.

The person alleged to be Anwar also claimed to be behind PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s deputy presidency bid against Azmin.

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil also said in a statement today that after listening to the audio clips, there were several elements such as pronunciation that was not typical of Anwar.

Anwar’s wife and deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also denied that the voice in the clips sounded like him.