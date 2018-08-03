PwC appointed to probe alleged mismanagement in USAS

The audit firm was chosen by an a special investigation panel headed by Perak State Secretary Datuk Mohd Gazali Jalal with the other members being Orang Kaya-Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan (Perak) Datuk Dr Afifi Al-Akiti and Datuk Mustafa Mohd Nor, three weeks ago. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Aug 2 — PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to carry out an independent probe into alleged mismanagement in Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) in Kuala Kangsar.

The audit firm was chosen by an a special investigation panel headed by Perak State Secretary Datuk Mohd Gazali Jalal with the other members being Orang Kaya-Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan (Perak) Datuk Afifi Al-Akiti and Datuk Mustafa Mohd Nor, three weeks ago.

According to a statement from Kolej Universiti Islam Sultan Azlan Shah (KUISAS) Berhad board here today, on July 13, the board received a memorandum from USAS Support Staff Union; USA Academic Staff Union and USAS Staff Welfare Body complaining about alleged mismanagement by USAS’ upper management,

The statement added that USAS vice chancellor Tan Sri Prof Nordin Kardi had volunteered to go on leave from August 6 to facilitate the probe and that USAS deputy vice chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) Prof Wan Sabri Wan Yusof will carry out the duties of the vice chancellor in the interim. — Bernama