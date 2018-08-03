Kit Siang urges Sg Kandis voters to back PKR candidate Zawawi

PKR leaders, together with party candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, attend a ceramah for the Sungai Kandis by-election in Bandar Puteri, Klang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Veteran politician DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today called on all voters in the Sungai Kandis by-election including from PAS and Umno to support PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni this Saturday.

He said that victory or defeat by any of the candidates would have no bearing on the state government but if the state seat remained with PKR, it would reinforce efforts by Pakatan Harapan to cleanse corruption.

“In the 14th general election, they (Umno voters) did not believe that the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal was true, we did not think it was that bad, but now we know it is worse than expected.

“With the unravelling of the scandal, at least it will open their eyes to support the PKR candidate,” said at a rally to help Mohd Zawawi’s campaign at a restaurant here today.

Lim said DAP was fully behind Mohd Zawawi to win in the by-election with a bigger majority, and if this was achieved, it would send a clear signal to Umno that they still believed in and had confidence in PH’s leadership to bring about positive change in the country.

Mohd Zawawi is up against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (BN-Umno) and Independent candidate K. Murthy. — Bernama