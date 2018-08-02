Shaharuddin a man with many ideas, says Azmin

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attend the wake of Seri Setia assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, in Kajang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, Aug 2 — Known as a man with great ideas, the death of PKR state assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin is a great lose to the party, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said tonight when visiting the late man’s family.

Azmin, who party deputy president, went on to describe Shaharuddin as someone who was always ready to share his thoughts even back when they were working together in The Malaysian Muslim Youth Movement (Abim).

“We go way back to our Abim days. Even then he was a man with many great ideas.

“His death is a great lost the party,” he said to the press when met at the Shaharuddin’s residence here.

Azmin was among hundreds who attended a tahlil ritual and Yasin recital for the late Seri Setia assemblymen at his private resident in Desa Pinggiran Putra.

The body of Seri Setia assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, arrives at his home in Kajang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Despite a sombre mood, close friends and families were seen to console each other as they paid their last respects to Shaharuddin.

Among those who were knew Shaharuddin well, was Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil who recalled Shaharuddin as a kind man who had a keen sense of the plight of the masses.

“I remember him too as a very kind man. We met before the 13th general election and that was before he was an involved with the party,” he said.

“He always had good ideas to share and was known as a man that knew the pulse of the people well.”

Shaharuddin passed away at 6:58pm today at Putrajaya Hospital.

Also seen present at the tahlil prayers today was Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Works Mnister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir and PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tan Man

He was reportedly hospitalised due to colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, six children and a grandchild.

He will be buried at Kampung Limau Manis here tomorrow morning.