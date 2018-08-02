Dr Wan Azizah, Azmin offer condolences to Shaharuddin’s family

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends the wake of Seri Setia assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, in Kajang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail offered condolences to the family members of Seri Setia assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin, who died at Putrajaya Hospital this evening.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said the party was sad over the loss of a second assemblyman since the 14th general election (GE14) in May.

On July 2, Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei died of lymphoma cancer.

“Al Fatihah. For the second time after the GE14, KEADILAN (PKR) grieves the loss of our colleague.

“My condolences to the family members of YB Prof Dr Shaharuddin, the Seri Setia assemblyman who has returned to God’s grace,” she said via her Twitter account tonight.

Shaharuddin, 55, who was also a Selangor Executive Councillor, died at the Putrajaya Hospital at 6.28pm.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also economic affairs minister, also conveyed his condolences via Twitter.

“... he (Shaharuddin) grasped my hand as soon as I greeted him,” said Mohamed Azmin who managed to visit Shaharuddin yesterday.

The media had reported earlier that Shaharuddin, a former deputy vice-chancellor of Universiti Selangor, had been critically ill due to colon cancer and had been in intensive care.

Shaharuddin’s remains were taken to his family home in Desa Pinggiran Putra, Kajang, tonight, and the burial is scheduled to take place at the Kampung Limau Manis Cemetery tomorrow morning. — Bernama