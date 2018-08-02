Netflix to distribute ‘Animal Farm’

George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ was first published in 1945. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Adapted from George Orwell’s story about an idyllic farm taken over by a power-hungry pig, Animal Farm is the second Andy Serkis movie bought by Netflix in as many weeks.

Directed and produced by Andy Serkis of the Hobbit and Planet of the Apes trilogies, Animal Farm follows Andy Serkis’ Mowgli in joining the Netflix platform.

The novel, first published in 1945, allegorizes historical events in Stalinist Russia.

A farm’s animal population overthrow their human masters, but soon their new society is corrupted and then completely controlled by a group of pigs that care little for the farm’s worst-off.

“We are incredibly excited to have finally found the perfect creative home in Netflix for this extraordinarily zeitgeist work by George Orwell”, Serkis said as part of a prepared announcement.

The project sees Serkis reunited with fellow producer Matt Reeves, who wrote, produced and directed on Planet of the Apes movies.

Animal Farm is yet to make casting announcements or reveal a release date.

Mowgli, a Jungle Book adaptation previously at Warner Bros., was aqcuired by Netflix last week. — AFP-Relaxnews