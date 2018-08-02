Seri Setia rep’s body brought home

The body of Seri Setia assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, arrives at his home in Kajang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — The body of Seri Setia state assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin, 55, was taken home from the Putrajaya Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department in a hearse van at 9.30pm tonight.

Shaharuddin, who is also a member of the Selangor Executive Council, was reported to have died at the hospital at 6.28pm.

The late assemblyman’s senior secretary Zafrullah Aris, when met by the media here, confirmed that former’s body would be taken to his home in Desa Pinggiran Putra, Kajang.

“The body is expected to be taken to the Jamiurrahmah Mosque in Kampung Limau Manis, Sungai Merab at 9am tomorrow, and will be buried at the Kampung Limau Manis Cemetery,” he said.

Among those present at the hospital were Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, family members and friends.

According to Zafrullah, Shaharuddin began receiving treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital on Tuesday, however, the illness he was suffering from had not been ascertained.

The media had reported that Shaharuddin, who was also the Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Education and Human Capital Development Standing Committee chairman, was in critical condition and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In the 14th general election, May 9, Shaharuddin won the Seri Setia state seat with a majority of 19,372 votes in a four-cornered fight.

He was then appointed as a member of the state executive council and sworn in on May 14. — Bernama