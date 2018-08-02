Trade war fears weigh on US stocks; Tesla jumps

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on July 19, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 2 — Wall Street stocks fell early today on revived trade war worries, but electric car maker Tesla surged higher on an upbeat profit outlook.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,169.87, a loss of 0.7 per cent from yesterday’s close.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent to 2,801.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent at 7,865.15.

Investors were focused on another flare-up in US-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump asked the US Trade Representative to consider increasing the proposed tariffs on US$200 billion of targeted Chinese imports to 25 per cent from the planned 10 per cent.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the United States to remain “cool-headed,” and warned that the increased pressure will not work on Beijing. Markets are anxious about a full-out trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The latest back-and-forth on trade came after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but signalled likely future rate hikes due to strong US economic growth.

Investors are looking ahead to tomorrow’s US employment report, which is projected to show a gain of 190,000 jobs in July and unemployment dipping to 3.9 per cent.

In earnings news, Tesla motors surged 8.5 per cent after it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss of US$717.5 million, but said it was on track to become profitable the rest of the year. — AFP