Pakatan’s chances of winning Sg Kandis good, says Dr M

PKR leaders, together with by-election candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, attend a ceramah for the Sungai Kandis by-election in Bandar Puteri, Klang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the PKR candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election this Saturday stood a very good chance of retaining the seat for Pakatan Harapan.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that based on the results of the 14th general election, the incumbent, the late Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei (from PKR) won by a bigger majority in retaining the state seat for his third term.

“I think we have a good chance, we won by a good majority before,” he told reporters after chairing the PH Presidential Council meeting here today.

The by-election was called following the death of Mat Shuhaimi, 50, of lymphoma on July 2.

In GE14, Mat Shuhaimi, former political secretary to former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, polled 23,998 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari (11,518 votes); PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah (7,573) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) Hanafiah Husin (76).

In this by-election, PKR is fielding Maahad Tahfiz Al Fateh principal Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, 48, who is up against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (BN) and Independent candidate K. Murthy.

Dr Mahathir also said that the council was informed about the death of Seri Setia assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin, 55.

Shaharudin, who was also a Selangor state executive councillor, died at the Putrajaya Hospital at 6.28pm today.

He is the third Selangor assemblyman to have passed away since the general election in May, forcing three by-elections in the state.

The other assemblyman who died was Ng Tien Chee (Balakong).

Ng, 40, (from DAP) was killed in a road accident on the Grand Saga Expressway as he drove from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang on July 20. — Bernama