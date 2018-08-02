Shaharuddin contributed greatly to education field, says Selangor MB

The body of Seri Setia assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin, arrives at his home in Kajang August 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — The chairman of the Selangor Islamic Affairs, Education and Human Capital Development Committee Prof Shaharuddin Badaruddin, who passed away this evening was a prominent academic and had contributed greatly in the field of education.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said Shaharuddin served for 30 years as an educator at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) as well as a former deputy vice chancellor of Universiti Selangor (Unisel).

He said Shaharuddin’s service and sacrifices as an academic in educating the nation’s youth and planning education policies were priceless besides being his close friend and comrade in the political arena.

“It’s been a month following the demise of Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2, now I am being tested with the loss of another partner championing for the same causes.

“As Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president, he had shared his views based on his vast experience as an activist while in the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM),” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said, as such, the demise of Shaharuddin was a great loss to the people and the government of Selangor.

“May Allah richly reward him for all his service and contribution. I wish to express my condolences to the family of Prof Shaharuddin on their loss and I pray that his family members be given the strength in this time of tribulations,” he said.

Shaharuddin, 55, who is also Seri Setia state assemblyman died in the Putrajaya Hospital at 6.28 pm.

The media earlier reported that Shaharuddin had been critically ill due to colon cancer. — Bernama